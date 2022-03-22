It’s no secret that Simone Biles is one of the most gifted athletes in the world. That said, the Columbus, Ohio, native is also incredibly fashionable! In fact, Simone loves showing off her fierce looks on Instagram, including some stylish braless moments.

For the Olympic gold medalist’s 25th birthday, Simone went braless in a slinky silver dress reminiscent of Paris Hilton‘s 21st birthday dress.

While the gymnast spends a lot of time wearing leotards, Simone has definitely developed her own sense of style. “I typically gravitate towards classic, laid back styles and comfortable shoes are a must since I am so used to being barefoot all the time in the gym,” she previously told Teen Vogue.

When it comes to red carpet events, Simone never turns down an opportunity to dress up — even if it means wearing an 88-lb dress like she did to the 2021 Met Gala! “How do I feel in the dress? It’s definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong and empowered,” she told Vogue at the time.

The ornate gown was designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area and consisted of “a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals and weighing 88 lbs; a mini dress underneath; and a glittering black catsuit decorated to look like a starry night’s sky,” Vogue described.

So, what does it take to create a dress that magnificent? According to the fashion publication, over 100 individuals worked for 6,650 hours for Simone’s look to come together.

Even before arriving at the esteemed New York City ball, Simone was confident her dress would stand out. “I personally don’t think anybody’s dress is gonna be better than mine,” the Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance author boasted. “I’m sure everyone feels like that going in, but this is going to be a statement.”

Ultimately, Simone’s Met Gala look was about more than just glamour! “I want to say to little girls in general, you can be tough in any sport you want to be, and you can be strong. On the other end you can come out feeling empowered and beautiful and wear gowns like this and step out of your comfort zone,” she said. “You don’t have to be just an athlete; at the end of the day we’re people too.”

