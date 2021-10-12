It’s no secret that Lizzo is one of the most talented and fashionable music artists in Hollywood. From posing on the red carpet to stepping out on the street, the “Good as Hell” singer never fails to look amazing, and that includes some fierce braless moments.

Over the years, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has reflected on how her style choices as a plus-sized Black woman helps to change the industry as a whole. “[My style] was politicized because of the things that I wore. Being a big Black woman wearing what I wore onstage was instantly political and it made a statement,” the Detroit, Michigan, native explained during her “73 Questions” segment with Vogue in September 2020.

“It was annoying at first,” Lizzo admitted. “But I’m so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for bigger bodies and Black women.”

No matter what the three-time Grammy Award winner is wearing, Lizzo believes self-love trumps all. “I had an insecurity about what a star looks like, or what a front-person looks like. I felt like I was inadequate; I felt like I wasn’t enough; I felt like people didn’t want to look at me and listen to what I had to say,” she recalled during an October 2019 interview with Elle magazine.

“I take self-love very seriously, and I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself,” Lizzo continued. “I didn’t love who I was, and the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television … by lack of representation.”

The “Juice” artist said her “self-hatred got so bad” that she began “fantasizing about being other people.” However, Lizzo eventually came to a powerful conclusion: “You can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?”

