See Photos of Your Favorite Stars Going Braless in the Early 2000s! Britney, Christina and More

The year is 2021, and there’s no denying early 2000s fashion is back with a vengeance, especially going braless! While stars like Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and Bella Hadid are known for ditching their bras these days, celebrities like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Aniston definitely did it first.

In fact, Jennifer freeing the nipple while playing Rachel Green on Friends from 1994 to 2004 was a big topic of discussion among viewers. At the time, there was an ongoing rumor that the wardrobe department cut holes in her bras. Decades later, the Morning Show actress finally addressed the speculation.

“Yeah, I don’t know what to say about that!” Jennifer told Vogue magazine during an August 2017 interview. “It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra. I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why I’m supposed to be ashamed of them — it’s just the way my breasts are. But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!”

Of course, it’s hard not to think about the early 2000s without thinking of the Princesses of Pop. One such woman was Christina Aguilera, and her “Dirrty” era proved to a big moment for braless fashion, most notably the singer’s outfit at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. (We mean, come on, who could forget that look?!)

Years later, Christina revealed the “Dirrty” music video is still her favorite. “I needed to be myself and express myself, and sexuality has always been something that I am comfortable with expressing,” Christina told Billboard in July 2018.

“The female body is something that I think is beautiful, and it is all about how you own it, really, and not exploit it for a man’s pleasure,” she added. “If you are owning your own body and your own confidence, then it becomes something empowering.”

