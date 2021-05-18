Shanna Moakler has moved on from her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and wouldn’t “care” if he got engaged to girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” the former Miss USA, 46, reveals to In Touch. “I’m not jealous of them. I don’t think about them. I don’t care about them. I’m in a relationship with [Matthew Rondeau] and, you know, we’re doing our own thing … If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.”

Shanna is sharing her thoughts on Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, after her family drama made headlines in mid-May. Shanna’s two kids shared with the Blink-182 rocker, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, both took to social media with claims about their estranged relationship with their mother this past week.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” the influencer began one of her messages, before putting Shanna’s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Matthew, on blast. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

However, when asked by a fan about Alabama’s allegations on social media, Shanna said it was “ridiculous.” Matthew also doubled down on the claims being untrue in a statement to Life & Style. “We had our ups and downs in the past, but never have we cheated on one another,” the model said about their relationship, noting she is a committed and loving parent as well. “I look forward to the future with Shanna.”

Both Alabama and Landon have been spending time with the drummer and his new girlfriend, Kourtney, in recent weeks. They have also seemingly given their seal of approval to the couple. Alabama has been in photos with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Landon called the couple an example of “true love.”

Shanna, who was married to the “What’s My Age Again?” musician from 2004 to 2008, has been trying her best to put the drama behind her so she can be the best mom and coparent. “Still the same woman with the same name,” the Rhode Island native posted on May 16. “Just a different mindset and new growth game.” She is also focused on promoting her new swimwear collection with Skinny Dippers.

As for Kourtney and Travis, they continue to share their feelings for each other on social media after going Instagram official in February. More recently, the Poosh founder gave the rockstar an “I love you” tattoo on his arm in her own handwriting.

