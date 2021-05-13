He approves! Landon Barker reacted to Kourtney Kardashian tattooing dad Travis Barker’s arm on Wednesday, May 12.

“I tattoo,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, captioned a video that showed her wearing black gloves as she used a tattooing needle on the Blink-182 drummer’s forearm. Kourt inked, “I love you,” in cute cursive letters on the Can I Say author, 45.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“So dope!” Landon, 17, commented on the series of photos and videos showing the process. “Looks so fire!” he added in a separate comment.

Travis also seemed to love his new ink. “Woman of many talents,” he wrote in response to the post with a black heart emoji.

MEGA; Landon Barker/Instagram

It’s no secret the musician and Poosh founder’s relationship has been heating up fast since they went Instagram official in February. The pair aren’t afraid to post PDA-packed photos and videos flaunting their love while on vacation in Utah, snuggling in bed and anywhere in-between.

This isn’t the first time Landon expressed his approval of his dad’s romance with the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami alum. “True love,” the California teen commented on PDA-packed photos of the couple from their desert getaway in Utah.

Kourtney has not only gotten closer with Landon but also with Travis’ daughter Alabama and her half-sister, Atiana De La Hoya, who is the child of Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya. The girls love hanging out with Kourtney and have even done a Pilates class at the reality star’s home.

Travis’ kids think “Kourtney is super cool, especially Alabama. They talk about dating boys and makeup,” an insider previously gushed to Life & Style. “But what really matters to them is that their dad is happy.”

The insider noted Landon and Alabama,15, are “all for” the musician marrying Kourtney “if that’s what they want.” Luckily, the two “aren’t bothered by” their dad’s “extreme PDA” with his girlfriend. “Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it,” the insider said.

The teens are “content with the way everything is right now,” added the insider. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family.” Kourtney also has three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with Scott Disick.

Kourtney’s family is also supportive of her sweet relationship. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” a second insider said. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”