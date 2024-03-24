Shanna Moakler Reveals Where She Stands With the Kardashians

Shanna Moakler reveals where she stands with the Kardashian family after several years of feuding on and off in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I don’t,” the mom of three tells In Touch while promoting her birthday party at the Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas on March 22. ​“I just am doing my own thing.”

The former model, who calls herself an “empty nester” says that she’s “really excited to start this new chapter in my life and see where it takes me.”

Shanna, 49, shared an update on her relationship with the Kardashians after being involved in a feud with them that started in 2009, but reignited when her ex-husband, Travis Barker, started dating his now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

Most recently, Shanna ​accused Travis, 48, of isolating her ​from her kids whom she shares with Travis, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker.

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’” Shanna said during the January 10 episode of Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast. “‘I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that,’ and I’m like ‘Bro, you win.’ Like you’re the winner here. You have all the money, and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

The Meet the Barkers alum also slammed the entire Kardashian clan during her time on “Dumb Blonde.”

“That family is a media machine,” Shanna ranted. “They own the ​f–king media. F–k you, that family. You’re disgusting.”

Courtesy of Crazy Horse

In April 2022, a fan asked Shanna if she kept up with ​Travis amid his relationship with ​Kourtney, 44, and she replied that she didn’t pay attention to what was happening in their lives.

“I just did an interview about my ex and Kourtney and I was just wishing them all the best and I’m glad they’re happy,” Shanna explained. “Their relationship really isn’t any of my business, so I stay out of it. I don’t follow it, I don’t know what’s going on with them so I can’t really answer your questions. I’m really too busy just focusing on my own and hopefully getting into my own relationship eventually.”

Travis and Shanna were married from October 2004 to February 2008. In January 2021, the Blink-182 drummer began dating Kourtney, after knowing one another for several years. Less than a year after they started dating, Travis proposed on the beach. While the couple took part in a Las Vegas wedding in April 2022, Kourtney later revealed that they never obtained a wedding license. They legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara ahead of their massive wedding, which was held in Italy in May 2022.

Since then, the couple has welcomed ​their new son, Rocky Thirteen, into their blended family, but have yet to share a photo of the baby’s face on social media.