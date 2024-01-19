She can’t keep up with the Kardashians! In a January 10 podcast rant, Shanna Moakler called the famous family “disgusting” and accused her ex, Travis Barker, and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, of causing “parental alienation” with her kids. “I can’t buy [them] Prada every other week,” Shanna bemoaned. “My house isn’t a mansion. I don’t have a movie theater or golf carts.” So how does the Playboy Playmate compare to her kids’ stepmom?

What Are Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian’s Ages?

Shanna is 48, while Kourtney is 44.

What Are Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian’s Net Worths?

Shanna has a net worth of $15 million. Kourtney’s net worth is $65 million.

How Many Kids Do Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian Have?

Shanna is the mother to Atiana, 24, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18. Kourtney is the mother to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, Reign, 9, and Rocky, 2 months.

How Many Marriages Have Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian Had?

Shanna was married to Travis from 2004 until 2008, while Kourtney married the Blink-182 drummer in 2022.

What Were Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian’s Reality TV Debuts?

Shanna starred on MTV’s Meet the Barkers in 2005. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s reality TV debut was on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007.

Which Boxers Have Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian Dated?

Shanna dated Oscar De La Hoya from 1997 to 2000. Kourtney dated Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2020.

What Are Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian’s Day Jobs?

Shanna is a producer of Miss Nevada and Miss Utah Pageants. Kourtney runs the lifestyle website Poosh.

What’s One Thing Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian Agree On?

“You’re not alone,” Shanna told an online commenter who wrote they “f—ing hate” Kim Kardashian. “You’re a f—ing witch, and I f—ing hate you,” Kourtney told her sister.