Not holding back! Shanna Moakler, revealed her problems with the Kardashians aren’t related to ex-husband Travis Barker’s marriage to Kourtney Kardashian.

“I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won’t get into,” Shanna, 48, told Page Six on Monday, July 17.

Shanna and Travis, 47, tied the knot in 2004 before they called it quits in 2008. The former couple share son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17. She also shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Oscar De La Hoya, whom Travis helped raise and remains close with.

“But as long as he’s happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that’s all I care about,” the former Bridalplasty host told the outlet about her ex.

She also opened up about where she and Travis stand ​since their split. “I haven’t been with him for well over a decade,” Shanna said. “But you know what — he’s not mine.”

“He’s not the person that I was with anymore. He’s a completely different human being, so I don’t even really know him as a man right now,” the model continued. “I don’t even know if we would be compatible or even good for one another anymore because he’s not the person that he was on Meet The Barkers.”

Before Travis married Kourtney, 44, in 2022 and started regularly appearing on The Kardashians, he and Shanna made their own names as reality TV stars by starring on MTV’s Meet the Barkers from 2005 until 2006.

Shanna has never been afraid to make her thoughts about Travis and Kourtney’s relationship known, while she originally seemed supportive of their relationship.

“He’s my friend and coparent, and I want him to be happy,” she told Page Six in February 2021 after the couple made their romance Instagram official. “And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.”

However, Shanna also hasn’t held back when it comes to throwing shade at the pair. In May 2021, ​she claimed to TMZ that Kourtney allegedly came between herself and her kids.

“My family is broken because of this family, and now, my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” she alleged at the time.

She continued, “I don’t care about Travis and Kourtney in any capacity whatsoever … all I care about are my children — mending and healing my relationship with my children and moving forward. I don’t even think twice about them. We just had dinner with my kids and all their friends three weeks ago, so this has all started since my ex started dating a certain person.”

Shutterstock

More recently, Shanna followed up Kourtney and Travis’ pregnancy announcement in June by sharing a sexy swimsuit photo via Instagram. “It’s love and fly sh*t over here,” she wrote alongside the photo.

After Shanna was asked her “thoughts” about the couple expecting their first child together, she responded, “Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.”

“I’ve known for weeks, this is not new news to me,” the mother of three added.