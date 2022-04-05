Every bride dreams of the place where she says “I do” to her groom. For Kourtney Kardashian, it turned out to be a red and white room inside of Las Vegas’ One Love Wedding Chapel where she had her “wedding” to fiancé Travis Barker. However, the couple aren’t legally husband and wife, as they didn’t file a marriage license.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, went to the chapel Sunday evening after attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards together, One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson confirmed to In Touch. “We had Elvis Presley. That was the deal sealer.”

Marty said the couple were dressed in the same black ensembles they wore to the awards show hours earlier. While Kourtney may not have had a white wedding gown, the rooms in the chapel feature white walls with white drapery. Red accents including a red carpet for the bride to walk up the aisle to her groom are featured in photos from the venue, along with red silk roses at and above the altar.

“It was very romantic. A lot of kissing and dancing. It was very very romantic,” Marty said of the couple’s for-fun ceremony. The pair purchased the One Love Affair package ($199), paying extra for the Elvis impersonator. “It takes 30-40 minutes to complete. She got married, danced, threw the bouquet and then went off. So about 30-40 minutes tops,” he explained about the duration of Kourtney and Travis’ stay at the One Love Wedding Chapel.

Travis popped the question to Kourtney on the beach in Montecito, California, on October 17, 2021. He had thousands of red roses placed in the shape of a large heart, where in the middle, he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend of 10 months. The red rose accents inside the One Love Wedding Chapel must have been a nice reminder of their romantic engagement.

The Blink-182 drummer and The Kardashians star aren’t the only celebrity couple who took advantage of being in Las Vegas for an awards show and had a wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator. Joe Jonas and then-fiancée Sophie Turner wed at the Little White Wedding Chapel immediately following the May 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Unlike Travis and Kourtney, Joe and Sophie filed a marriage license and officially became husband and wife in their Vegas ceremony, though the couple still had their ultra-luxurious formal destination wedding at a chateau in Southern France the following month. Now fans are wondering if Kourt and Travis’ dream nuptials will be hot on the heels of their Vegas test-drive wedding.

Scroll down for photos of the Las Vegas chapel where Kourtney and Travis had their wedding.