It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married just six months after announcing their engagement, In Touch confirmed.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony on Monday, April 4. Kourtney and Travis said “I do” at One Love Wedding Chapel, where they chose a “basic package,” chapel employee Marty Frierson tells In Touch. The “One Love Affair” package cost a modest $199.

“They had to pay for Elvis, too,” Marty notes, referring to the wedding’s officiant dressed as the late King of Rock and Roll. The “One Love Affair” package accounts for a 10-guest maximum, a minister fee of $75.00 in cash due upon arrival and allots for one hour at the chapel.

The package also includes use of a silk rose bouquet and boutonniere, 20 professional, high-definition ceremony images, a wedding video the ceremony and a couples’ toast.

“It takes 30-40 minutes to complete. She got married, danced, threw the bouquet and then went off,” Marty says, noting Kourtney and Travis “were both dressed in black,” wearing the same outfits they had on at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

While Kourtney and Travis did have a wedding ceremony in Vegas, they are still not legally married, per Clark County Records.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, and Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, went public with their red-hot romance in February 2021. That said, the A-listers had been friends and neighbors in Calabasas, California, for years.

“They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other,” a source dished to Life & Style in January 2021. “The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.”

Unsurprisingly, Kourtney’s loved ones immediately “welcomed” Travis “into the family,” assured the insider. “They’re really pleased for Kourtney and are glad to see her happy again.”

After months of packing on the PDA all over the globe, the Poosh.com founder and the music producer got engaged in October 2021. Travis proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles, red roses and of course, cameras.

Since then, the lovebirds have sparked pregnancy rumors on several occasions. In fact, during the first trailer for The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney confessed that she and Travis want a baby. However, their journey may present some challenges.

The pair is “looking at IVF” to get pregnant, a separate source told Life & Style in March.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant. It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first,” the insider explained. “Kourt has been trying to get there the natural way, but she’s also looking at IVF, but their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she conceives.”

Cheers to the newly minted Mr. and Mrs. Travis Barker!