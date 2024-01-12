Fans have often speculated about Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian’s relationship before he married Kourtney Kardashian. While both Travis and Kim have both adamantly denied that they ever hooked up, Travis’ ex Shanna Moakler alleged otherwise. So, did Travis ever date Kim?

Did Travis Barker Date Kim Kardashian?

Travis has said that he and Kim never dated in the past.

“That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous,” the Blink-182 drummer said in an October 2023 interview with Today.

Kim backed up Travis when a fan asked her about her relationship with Travis during a fan Q&A via her Instagram Stories in May 2021.

“NO! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years, and I’m so happy for him and Kourt,” Kim wrote in response.

Why Do Fans Think Travis Barker Dated Kim Kardashian?

Hulu’s The Kardashians season 4 focused on Kim and Kourtney’s feud. While on the surface, Kourtney claimed it was because Kim “stole” her Dolce and Gabbana style for her fashion show, fans believed that Kourtney’s anger toward Kim might run deeper than she was letting on.

“Travis Barker wrote a book detailing his strong attraction to Kim, and Kourtney can’t move past it. Period,” one fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Chris Weeks / Getty Images

The book in question was Travis’ memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, which debuted in 2016. It detailed the moment Kim caught his eye when he traveled to Amsterdam with a group of people.

The reality tv star admitted that he “kept on secretly checking out Kim,” and told a friend “I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f–king hot.”

Kim was working as Paris Hilton’s closet organizer and dating Ray J at the time, so nothing came of the moment. After Kim and Ray J split around a year later, Travis wrote that he and Kim went on a couple of dates, and even said that they had a good connection. However, he claimed the two never had sex.

Shanna Moakler Claimed That Travis Barker Planned to Hook Up With Kim Kardashian

Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler has never been one to mince words about Travis’ relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In a January 2024 appearance on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, Shanna claimed that Travis planned to cheat on her with Kim.

The former beauty pageant queen said that Travis hired Kim for a photo shoot promoting the women’s line of clothing for his brand. After that shoot, Shanna noticed things were “getting weird,” and eventually an anonymous person sent her screenshots of text messages between Travis and Kim.

“They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f–k,” Shanna said.