No, we’re not blushing! You’re blushing. Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, have no problem packing on the PDA.

In fact, since the Talentless founder and the model went public with their relationship in February 2021, the lovebirds pretty much can’t keep their hands off each other. Take Scott and Amelia’s April 2021 trip to Miami, for example.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the RHOBH guest star were photographed holding hands on the beach followed by some ~horsing around~ in their hotel pool. In one photo, Scott was giving Amelia a piggyback ride in the water while she looked at him adoringly.

However, it wasn’t until June 2021, that they really turned up the heat. “A little higher, almost there,” Scott captioned a photo of Amelia wearing a nude-colored bra and thong as she reached for something on his shelf.

The timing was certainly curious as Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, are notorious for posting steamy photos of each other all over social media. That said, the New York native gave the Poosh.com founder and the Blink-182 drummer his stamp of approval during part 2 of the KUWTK reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.

“I mean, you know, if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what, so I do give her a blessing to be happy,” Scott assured. “Yeah, whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing,” Kourtney echoed.

The E! personalities dated on-and-off for nearly nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015. After their split, Kourtney dated male model Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2018. As for Scott, he and Sofia Richie were together for almost three years until their breakup in August 2020.

Sofia was 16 years Scott’s junior, whereas Amelia is 18 years Scott’s junior. When asked by Andy why he goes for younger women, he replied, “Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls. I don’t go out looking for young girls … they happen to be attracted to me. Because I look young.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin’s sexiest couple photos so far.