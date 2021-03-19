Scott Disick Says Sofia Richie Gave Him an Ultimatum Before Their Split: ‘Me or Kourtney’

His side of the story. Scott Disick said ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie gave him an ultimatum to choose between her or Kourtney Kardashian before their split.

The 37-year-old reality star opened up about his past relationship with the 22-year-old model during the premiere episode of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season on Thursday, March 18. “I thought I would give it a try and make her more a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out,” he told Kim and Khloé Kardashian. “I said, ‘The most important thing to me is my kids, and that’s my family.’”

Scott claimed that Sofia said she didn’t want to “share” him with the 41-year-old Poosh founder. “Then she literally said with an ultimatum, ‘You have to choose me or Kourtney,'” he recalled.

The Flip It Like Disick star dated Sofia for nearly three years. In Touch confirmed the pair first split in May 2020, but after two months apart they briefly reconciled. Then, in August 2020, Scott and Sofia called it quits for good. A month later, a source told In Touch exclusively that the former flames were “not going to get back together,” noting that it was “hard for them to be apart.”

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

During Thursday’s KUWTK episode, the Talentless designer acknowledged that Sofia had been “an absolute trooper” as he navigated their relationship while coparenting kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 with Kourtney. “The truth is, anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them,” Scott explained. “I’m never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the coparenting we have. Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have.”

Scott and Kourtney first started dating in 2006 and had a series of ups and downs until officially calling it quits in 2015.

Prior to the KUWTK season 20 premiere, a teaser clip released on Tuesday, March 16, showed Scott confiding in Kourtney about his relationship with Sofia. “What’s going on with you and Sofia? I heard you guys are on a break,” the E! personality asked. Scott responded, “I don’t know. I just think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think [to be with you or to be with me], but it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage.”

Despite their relationship dynamic, Kourtney, Scott and Sofia have all appeared to move on. In October 2020, he was romantically linked to Amelia Gray Hamlin, and they seem to be going strong. Sofia is rumored to be romantically involved with Gil Ofer and Kourtney, for her part, went public with musician Travis Barker in February 2021.