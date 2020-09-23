Growing pains? Scott Disick and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie are “not going to get back together” following their most recent split in mid-August, “but it’s hard for them to be apart right now,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and the up-and-coming actress, 22, dated for nearly three years before calling it quits. “They were with each other 24/7 at the end of their relationship and now, it’s just weird to watch each other do different things on social media,” adds the source. “But they’re both being mature about it and know it’s for the best.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the former flames “can’t really lean on other friends or that much family,” the insider notes. However, Scott has been spending a lot of time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign. While the Talentless founder and Poosh mogul, 41, are keeping things platonic, Scott “depends” on Kourtney “for support,” a separate source told Life & Style in August.

In late April, the Flip It Like Disick producer briefly checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility for emotional issues related to the 2013 and 2014 deaths of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick. After less than a week in treatment, Scott returned to Los Angeles, during which time he and Sofia began experiencing problems. In Touch confirmed the pair’s first breakup in May.

“They were very happy together but Sofia could not handle his issues,” the insider explained. “They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney. When he gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to. It’s been a very strange back and forth between Sofia and Kourtney.”

As it stands, Scott no longer follows the model on Instagram. That said, the New York native did leave a comment on Sofia’s post in honor of Rosh Hashanah. “Shanah tovah umetukah,” the E! personality wrote. In English, Scott’s message translates to “[have a] good and sweet year.” Sofia didn’t return the sentiment.