Wait a minute … did Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, call it quits? It sure looks like it. The former Jersey Shore star and the New Jersey native, who got engaged in March 2019, no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Moreover, Christian, 31, seemingly deleted the majority of his photos with Sammi, 34, and his Facebook relationship status is set to single. For Sammi’s part, the MTV alum’s last photo with Christian dates all the way back to January.

The pair was originally set to tie the knot in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sammi and Christian postponed their nuptials. Despite their delayed wedding plans, the couple continued to gush over each other on social media.

“Oh, damn,” Christian commented via Instagram on one of Sammi’s posts in December 2020. The selfie he was fawning over was actually taken during a glamorous bridal photo shoot.

Courtesy of Sammi Giancola/Instagram

Prior to their engagement, Sammi made it clear that her decision to not partake in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was partially out of respect for Christian. “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship,” the William Paterson University graduate, who appeared on the original Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012, shared on Instagram in March 2018.

“I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” Sammi added, possibly referring to her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, whom she dated throughout her time on the series and thereafter on-and-off until 2016.

“It was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” Sammi assured at the time. “I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me.”