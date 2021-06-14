Moving on? Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart“ Giancola was “clearly hiding” her left hand and not wearing an engagement ring at the grand opening of her new storefront for Sweetheart Coast Boutique, an eyewitness exclusively tells In Touch amid rumors she and fiancé Christian Biscardi split.

“She was posing for photos with her left hand in her pocket,” the eyewitness says about the launch event Sammi, 34, held in Ocean City, New Jersey. “When she realized that her [ring-free] hand was exposed, she put it back in [her pocket].”

Fans of the MTV franchise alum have been speculating that Sammi and Christian called it quits after many hints were seemingly dropped on social media. The pair not only unfollowed each other on Instagram, but Christian also deleted all of his photos with Sammi from his grid and switched his relationship status to be private on Facebook. The New Jersey native also erased most of her photos with her man and didn’t wear her ring in another recent video she did.

“Sammi was in a good mood and had a genuine smile when she spoke to people [at the opening],” the eyewitness tells In Touch. “It seemed like she was in her element meeting fans and bringing awareness to her store. She was very gracious to everyone. A lot of fans showed up. She took photos with everyone.”

Her new shop is located on the iconic boardwalk and offers all sorts of items. “It’s perfect for everybody,” Sammi said in a video captured by correspondent Whitney Ullman from the City Pulse. “There’s home decor, accessories and clothing.”

Sammi and Christian announced their engagement in March 2019, shortly after the former TV personality confirmed she would not be returning for the reboot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to avoid “potentially toxic situations.” Sammi appeared in seasons one through six on the original series. The couple was planning to tie the knot in 2020 but they had to postpone the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. It now appears their wedding may be called off.

Either way, Sammi is keeping her head up as she focuses on her business ventures!