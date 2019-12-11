Awards season is in full swing! Just a few days after the 2020 Golden Globes nominations were announced, the Screen Actors Guild announced the 2020 SAG Awards nominations — fully getting us ready for the 2020 Academy Awards.

While there has yet to be a host announced for the 2020 awards show, fans have been treated to ones the past two years. The Good Place star Kristen Bell became the first-ever host in 2018 and Will & Grace fave Megan Mullally picked up the hosting torch in 2019. Will we see another woman take the reins this year, or will they opt to go hostless like the Oscars?

The 2020 SAG Awards will take place at on Sunday, January 19, and will simulcast live on TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

Without further ado, here are the 2020 SAG Awards nominations:

MOVIES

Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

TV

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominksy Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle William, Fosse/Verdon

STUNTS

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Tune into the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19. They will simulcast live on TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. ET.