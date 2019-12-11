Awards season is in full swing! Just a few days after the 2020 Golden Globes nominations were announced, the Screen Actors Guild announced the 2020 SAG Awards nominations — fully getting us ready for the 2020 Academy Awards.

MOVIES

Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

TV

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominksy Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle William, Fosse/Verdon

STUNTS

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen

