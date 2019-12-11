2020 SAG Awards Nominations Are Out! See Which of Your Favorite Movies, Shows and Stars Made the Cut
Awards season is in full swing! Just a few days after the 2020 Golden Globes nominations were announced, the Screen Actors Guild announced the 2020 SAG Awards nominations — fully getting us ready for the 2020 Academy Awards.
While there has yet to be a host announced for the 2020 awards show, fans have been treated to ones the past two years. The Good Place star Kristen Bell became the first-ever host in 2018 and Will & Grace fave Megan Mullally picked up the hosting torch in 2019. Will we see another woman take the reins this year, or will they opt to go hostless like the Oscars?
The 2020 SAG Awards will take place at on Sunday, January 19, and will simulcast live on TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. ET.
Without further ado, here are the 2020 SAG Awards nominations:
MOVIES
Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
TV
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominksy Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle William, Fosse/Verdon
STUNTS
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
Tune into the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19. They will simulcast live on TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. ET.