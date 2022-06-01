Big bank! Johnny Depp has made a mark on Hollywood for his unique roles over his decades-long acting career. However, the actor has been making his most recent headlines thanks to his divorce and defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Scroll down for more on his career, net worth and more.

What Is Johnny Depp’s Net Worth?

Johnny, 58, has acquired quite the pretty penny over the years. He has an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Did Johnny Depp Start Acting?

The Kentucky native made his professional acting debut in the 1984 horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street.

He went on to have his big break when he was cast as Officer Thomas “Tom” Hanson on Fox’s 21 Jump Street. The series, which aired from 1987 until 1991, solidified Johnny as a heartthrob and skyrocketed him to fame.

Johnny left 21 Jump Street at the end of Season 4 in 1990 and set his focus on the film industry. He played eccentric characters in mostly in independent films, including What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993), Benny and Joon (1993), Dead Man (1995), Donnie Brasco (1997) and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998). Additionally, he collaborated with director Tim Burton on the films Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), Sleepy Hollow (1999)and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005).

In 2003, the Benny and Joon actor took on the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The movie was a box office success, and he went on to portray the character in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tell No Tales (2017).

His career continued to thrive as he appeared in even more movies including Finding Neverland (2004), Corpse Bride (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) and Alice in Wonderland (2010).

In 2016, Johnny began starring as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and its sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018).

Does Johnny Depp Perform in a Band?

In addition to a successful acting career, Johnny has also shown off his musical talent over the years.

The Edward Scissorhands actor formed the rock band, Hollywood Vampires, with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2012. Together, the musicians released the studio albums Hollywood Vampires (2015) and Rise (2019).

Why Did Johnny Depp Sue Amber Heard?

Johnny sued Amber for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit after the actress wrote an essay for the Washington Post in 2018 in which she called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” She then filed a countersuit, asking for $100 million.

While the Aquaman star’s article never mentioned Johnny by name, his attorneys argued that Amber’s op-ed was part of an “elaborate hoax” to depict him as an abuser. The attorneys also argued that Amber – who was married to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor from 2015 until 2017 – ​​ ruined his reputation by “choosing to lie about him for her own personal benefit.”

The trial began on May 4, 2022. Both the Johnny and Amber star took the stand numerous times to make claims about their relationship. “I am here because my ex-husband is suing me for an op-ed I wrote,” she said early on in the trial. “I struggle to find the words on how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything here with people that I knew — some well, some not.”

The verdict was reached on Wednesday, June 1, after 13 hours of deliberation by the jurors involved in the Fairfax, Virginia, case.

In a verdict largely in Johnny’s favor, the jury awarded the guitarist $15 million in damages. The jury found Johnny’s attorney had made one defamatory statement against Amber, for which, the jury awarded her $2 million. The jury had initially not filled out compensatory damages in their verdict form before the judge asked them to reconvene to fill that out.