Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards claims he hasn’t seen his 12-year-old son, Bentley, for over a month following tense coparenting drama with ex Maci Bookout McKinney throughout season 9.

“I haven’t seen him, my mom [Jen] and dad [Larry] haven’t seen him, nobody has seen him,” the father of three, 33, who also shares kids Jagger, 2, and Stella, 19 months, with wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) tells The Sun in a new interview published on Tuesday, August 24.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

Ryan says that after the heated reunion showdown with Larry and Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, it put a further wedge between their already strained dynamic, and a stop to Ryan’s therapy sessions with Bentley for the time being.

“Maci has kind of put a halt on everything after my dad and Taylor had that argument,” the 16 & Pregnant alum claims. “Maci wants people to apologize to her, my mom probably would, but I told my wife, ‘If you’re not sorry then don’t say you’re sorry.’ Don’t blow smoke up their ass for no reason.”

At this point, Ryan says he doesn’t “speak at all with Maci,” adding, “I miss Bentley for sure.” When questioned if he feels like the Bulletproof author, 30, has “poisoned” their son against him, Ryan tells the outlet, “A little bit.”

“It feels like it,” Ryan continues. “It hurts and it’s painful, for sure.”

The former MTV star also hints that he and his family are considering taking legal action to seek more visitation rights with Bentley, concluding, “We’re going to do something, we’re waiting to see what happens.”

In Touch reached out to Maci and Taylor for comment on Ryan’s claims.

MTV; Instagram

Ryan, Mackenzie, 24, Larry, 60, and Jen, 55, were fired from the show in March, with Larry breaking the shocking news about them being “let go from the show by the network” after the TMOG reunion. Mackenzie later said it was because MTV wanted to focus more on Maci’s storyline going forward, but they also speculated it was due to the never-ending coparenting drama.

On the other hand, Maci and Taylor, 32, have been very outspoken about why they have remained on the outs with Ryan following his addiction issues. Earlier this month, the mom of three reposted a cryptic message to Facebook, which read, “You can’t love a child you never check on.” Maci added, “Say it louder.”

In January, Maci also shut down claims that she had anything to do with Ryan’s strained relationship with Bentley. “I mean, obviously everyone is entitled to feel how they want to feel or [to] have their own opinion,” she told In Touch exclusively at the time. “Honestly, if I’m going to respond, it would just be that I have raised Bentley to be an individual, to be himself and it’s OK to feel however he feels. Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me. So there’s that. Really nothing else to say.”