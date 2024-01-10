Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed that she is already thinking about having kids with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.

“There’s many things I’m looking forward to in our new life. Just being a normal married couple,” Ryan, 37, said about his life with Gypsy, 32, during a press conference promoting The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Tuesday, January 9.

Ryan then recalled going shopping with Gypsy shortly after she was released from prison on December 28, 2023. “I wanted Gypsy to feel free to get whatever she wanted. And she got some stuff!” he continued, adding that she bought “clothes for [a] baby.”

“We’re not there yet,” Ryan added about the potential of having kids. “Like, slow down!”

However, Gypsy said the clothes were “so cute.” She continued, “I had to get the outfit for just in case later down the road.”

“When we walked through that section, I was like, ‘Keep walking, keep walking,’” Ryan recalled. “We’re not there.”

Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot in July 2022 when she was serving a prison sentence for second-degree murder at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. In 2015, the Louisiana native recruited her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy was sentenced to serve 10 years behind bars in 2016 for her involvement in Dee Dee’s death. She was later granted parole and was released after spending eight years in prison.

Despite getting legally married, Gypsy and Ryan had to wait 17 months until they could officially consummate their relationship upon her release.

“My husband picked me up and then we drove to a hotel that we got locally,” Gypsy said about spending her first day with Ryan after she left prison while appearing on the Monday, January 8 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “We spent the night, we had our first intimate moments as husband and wife. [We] got to consummate our marriage, which was great.”

She then admitted that she was “nervous” to have sex with Ryan. “I’m like, ‘What happens if he doesn’t like the way I look?’ Or I’m nervous about just being naked too. I have scars on my body and so, in prison, it’s not like he got to see me before he married me,” Gypsy said. “They say you have to drink the milk before you buy the cow and that didn’t happen for us. I was extremely nervous but then within 10 minutes I was like, ‘OK, this is happening,’ and I felt totally comfortable and safe.”

However, Gypsy insisted that her first night with Ryan was “sweet” and she had no reason to worry.

Gypsy opened up about her first time being intimate with Ryan shortly after she clapped back at a troll who criticized her husband on social media.

“I love you, and you love me,” she wrote at the time. “We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you. Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night … yeah I said it, the D is fire.”