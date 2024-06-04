Ryan Anderson Admits to ‘Fanboying’ Over Gypsy Rose

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s newest documentary, Life After Lockup, features several interviews with people close to the convicted felon, including her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson. In episode 1, Ryan revealed how he felt about Gypsy before they officially started dating.

“Her story just, you know, hit me. And I thought, ‘Gosh, she’s cute,’” Ryan, 37, said, before Gypsy’s half sister, Mia Blanchard, interjected, “Fanboying, huh?”

The Louisiana middle school teacher didn’t try to deny it, as he replied, “Yeah, at that point, I guess I was.”

Gypsy, 32, and Ryan met when he reached out to her while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. Gypsy has said that she received thousands of letters from men while she was behind bars, but there was something special about Ryan’s letter that she felt a connection with. Their relationship only grew from there, and on June 27, 2022, Gypsy and Ryan officially tied the knot.

Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving eight years, and she immediately moved in with Ryan. The couple seemed to be doing well, and Gypsy even defended Ryan from internet trolls by telling them “the D” was “fire.” However, there was apparently trouble in paradise behind the scenes and on March 28, Gypsy announced that she and Ryan were separating.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote on her private Facebook account, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Shortly after news of their separation broke, TMZ reported that Gypsy had told her friends that Ryan became “super argumentative” and “made her feel like she couldn’t do anything right.”

Nadiya Vizie, one of Gypsy’s close friends, said that the couple got into a heated argument and Gypsy claimed to have locked herself in the bathroom while Ryan screamed at her to let him in.

“Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother,” Nadiya said in an interview with People published on April 5. “So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

The following day, Ryan broke his silence about their split in a video he posted to TikTok. He told fans they would “see what really happened” in Life After Lockup.