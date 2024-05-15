Rose Hanbury was photographed for the first time publicly two months after her cheating rumors with Prince William recirculated.

Joined by her husband, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, Rose, 40, was spotted attending a service of dedication for the Order of The British Empire at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday, May 15, in London.

She looked stylish in a black hat, a matching jacket and a black and pink patterned skirt. While Rose donned a serious expression, David, 63, appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled during the outing.

The couple put up a united front two months after rumors circulated that Rose had an affair with William, 41. After Princess Kate Middleton stepped out of the spotlight following an abdominal surgery in January, Stephen Colbert sparked suspicions that her disappearance may have been linked to the alleged affair.

“I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family,” Stephen, 60, said during The Late Show on March 12. “Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

The host went on to explain that Rose was likely the woman involved in the rumored affair. “Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Rose] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it,’” Stephen told the audience. “Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”

After Stephen’s joke led to intense speculation regarding Rose and Harry’s relationship, her lawyers addressed the situation in a statement to In Touch. “The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the attorneys said on March 21. “We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false.”

Meanwhile, it was later revealed that Kate, 42, was actually keeping a low profile because she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” she explained in a video on March 22. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Following her announcement, Stephen issued an apology for making the joke about Rose and William’s alleged affair during the March 25 episode of his talk show.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“There’s a standard that I try to hold myself to, and that is I not make light of somebody else’s tragedy,” he began. “Far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family.”

Stephen continued, “Though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at The Late Show, would like to extend our well wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough.”