Rose Hanbury is reportedly no longer in touch with former friend Princess Kate Middleton, though her name circulated online when rumors began to swirl that she had an affair with Prince William. Ever since Kate stepped out of the spotlight following her abdominal surgery in January 2024, many have wondered where Rose is now.

Where Is Rose Hanbury Now?

Rose – whose legal name is Sarah Rose Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley – seemingly prefers to stay out of the spotlight, and doesn’t share regular updates about her daily life on social media.

She married David Rocksavage, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, in June 2009, while they share twins Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley, Earl of Rocksavage, and Lord Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley and daughter Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley. The family currently resides at Houghton Hall in Norfolk, England.

Rose rarely gives interviews, though opened up about her family’s 106-room estate during a rare conversation with The English Home in April 2023.

“Moving anywhere feels awkward at first, and it took me a while to adjust and feel at home,” she admitted. “We use the ground floor, and the second and third floors, where the bedrooms are. The first floor is mainly occupied by the State Rooms. I don’t know how many rooms we have in total.”

She added that “a house changes as you add a family.” Rose continued, “Family life brings a new dimension and some things need to adapt. One of the first things I did was to add a family kitchen.”

“I wanted it to be very cozy and relaxed, so it has a fireplace, a television, a big sofa, and we can cook and eat there. Prior to that it was all very functional, and David and I had to eat in the dining room every night,” Rose continued. “Adding a family kitchen has allowed us to live in a much more informal way.”

Did Prince William Have an Affair With Rose Hanbury?

Rumors began to circulate in May 2019 that Kate and Rose had a falling out, while speculation surrounding their feud escalated when it was reported that William allegedly cheated on Kate with Rose. No one involved in the alleged cheating scandal has publicly commented on the rumors, though the speculation reignited in 2022 when celeb gossip account Deux Moi reported that an unnamed royal’s infidelity wasn’t surprising to their inner circle.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

“This British royal’s extramarital affair is an open secret in London and amongst the English artisto set and is the talk of every party and news desk [sic],” the message, which was submitted by an anonymous tipper, read. “At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love of pegging, which the wife is far too old fashioned to engage in.”

Despite the alleged scandal making headlines for a second time, neither Kate nor Will have publicly commented on the affair rumors. However, a lawyer for Rose reportedly told Business Insider that “the rumors are completely false” in March 2024.