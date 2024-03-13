Princess Kate Middleton was once close friends with Rose Hanbury, though they seemingly had a falling out when speculation began to swirl that Prince William cheated with her. Fans are now wondering about Kate and Rose’s friendship and if they are currently in touch.

Rose Attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Wedding

While it’s not clear exactly how long Kate and Rose have known each other or how they met, Rose attended the couple’s royal wedding with her husband, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, on April 29, 2011.

Shortly after their nuptials, Queen Elizabeth III gifted William and Kate Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The property is close to Rose and David’s country estate, which made it easier for the couples to spend time together and for their children to have playdates.

Kate and Rose Had a Falling Out

Despite being friends for years, reports began to circulate that Kate and Rose had a falling out in May 2019.

“It is well known that Kate and Rose have had a terrible falling out. They used to be close but that is not the case any more,” an insider told The Sun at the time. “William wants to play peacemaker so the two couples can remain friends, given they live so close to each other and share many mutual friends.”

The source added that Kate had been clear about not wanting “to see them any more” and asked “William to phase them out, despite their social status.”

While the reports made the rounds in the news cycle, neither Kate nor Rose commented on their alleged feud or the status of their friendship.

Prince William Allegedly Has an Affair

The drama escalated when rumors began to swirl that William had cheated on Kate with Rose in 2019. However, no one involved in the alleged love triangle commented on the rumors.

Prince William’s Cheating Rumors Recirculate

Three years after the cheating rumors first broke, celeb gossip account Deux Moi posted an anonymous tip from a source claiming that an unnamed royal’s infidelity wasn’t surprising in 2022. “This British royal’s extramarital affair is an open secret in London and amongst the English artisto set and is the talk of every party and news desk [sic],” the message stated. “At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love of pegging, which the wife is far too old fashioned to engage in.”

The alleged cheater’s wife “doesn’t mind” the affair and “prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere as long as things don’t become emotional, which was the cast with the last woman,” according to the source.

Similar to the first round of rumors, the royal family members chose to not publicly address the claims.