Rose Hanbury Out With Queen Camilla After Cheating Rumors

Two months after the rumors of Rose Hanbury’s alleged affair with Prince William resurfaced, the former political staffer was spotted out with the Prince of Wales’ stepmother, Queen Camilla.

Rose, 40, whose full name is Sarah Rose Cholmondeley (née Hanbury), stepped out with Camilla, 76, on the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials, which took place at the Badminton House in England on Sunday, May 12. The interior designer was photographed at the event chatting with King Charles III’s wife, as well as makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Rose wore a blue blazer, while Camilla sported a blue dress. Charlotte, 51, opted for a black floral dress with a belt.

This marked a rare outing for Rose, who has kept a low profile since the rumors about her alleged affair with William, 41, made the rounds for the third time in March. The speculation seemingly resurfaced as a result of Stephen Colbert making a joke about William allegedly cheating on his wife with Rose on his late night talk show.

“The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of [Princess] Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair,” Stephen, 60, said during the March 12 episode, which aired 10 days before Kate, 42, revealed that she had been privately battling cancer. “So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!”

In response to Stephen’s joke, Rose’s lawyers said in a statement to In Touch on March 21, “The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false.”

Stephen later reflected on the joke days after Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

“There’s a standard that I try to hold myself to, and that is I not make light of somebody else’s tragedy,” he said on the March 25 episode of The Late Show. “Far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family. Though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at The Late Show, would like to extend our well wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough.”

The rumors about William and Rose — who has been married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, since 2009 — first circulated in 2019. Multiple outlets reported at the time that Rose and Kate, who were once close friends, had a falling out as a result of William allegedly cheating on his wife, whom he married in 2011, with the former model. However, the rumors were never verified and the royals did not respond.

The speculation picked up again in 2022 when celebrity gossip account Deux Moi posted an anonymous tip claiming that an unnamed royal’s infidelity was not a surprise.

“This British royal’s extramarital affair is an open secret in London and amongst the English artisto set and is the talk of every party and news desk [sic],” the message read. “At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love of pegging, which the wife is far too old fashioned to engage in.”

The anonymous source alleged that the royal’s wife allegedly “doesn’t mind” the affair and “prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere as long as things don’t become emotional, which was the cast with the last woman.”

Again, the rumors were not verified and the royals remained quiet on the matter.