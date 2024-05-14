Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's Relationship Timeline

December 2015

It wasn’t long before Rory and Erica were ready to take their relationship to the next level. He proposed in December 2015 in Paris. The former U.S. Open champ revealed to The Independent that he and Erica had been wanting to visit the city for a while, but the terrorist attack in Paris that year made them nearly cancel the trip.

“We had planned to go to Paris since May, we were always going to go. Then what happened made us unsure what we were going to do. So we decided to go and if we didn’t like it, if we didn’t like the mood of the place, didn’t feel comfortable, we would go somewhere else,” he said. “We felt comfortable, but I still thought at least at the start of the trip, it might make the rest of the trip even better. So we went out for dinner and that was that. It was a nice trip, a nice way to end the year.”