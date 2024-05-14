Your account
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's Relationship Timeline

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Inside Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s Relationship Timeline, From Friends to Marriage to Divorce

May 14, 2024
By
Picture

Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll are calling it quits after seven years of marriage. The pro golfer filed for divorce on May 13, 2024, In Touch confirmed on May 14. The filing came just one month after the estranged couple’s wedding anniversary, although Rory did not celebrate the occasion on social media on April 22. Erica’s Instagram account is set to private.

Though Rory and Erica were married for seven years, their relationship timeline is much longer and includes two years of friendship before they sparked a romance. It all began in 2012, when Rory overslept and almost missed his tee time at the Ryder Cup in Medinah, Illinois.

Picture