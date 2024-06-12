Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll, are no longer moving forward with their divorce. The professional golfer’s divorce petition has been voluntarily dismissed less than one month after his filing on May 13.

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate,” Rory, 35, said in a statement to The Guardian. “Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game. Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

The divorce dismissal comes following rumors that Rory had moved on with CBS sports reporter Amanda Balionis. Fans described the pair’s interaction as “flirty” when she interviewed the athlete at the Wells Fargo Championship on May 12, just two days before news broke that Rory had filed for divorce from Erica, 36.

“Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed,” the golfer’s rep said on May 14. “They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment.” Prior to the divorce news, fans pointed out that Rory did not acknowledge his and Erica’s 7th wedding anniversary in April.

Meanwhile, despite fans pointing out Rory and Amanda’s apparent chemistry on the course, Us Weekly reported on May 29 that the two were “not dating.” Amanda, 38, is married to Bryn Renner, but fans noticed that she has not been wearing her wedding ring recently, and she also changed her username on X from Balionis Renner to Balionis.

Rory was in a relationship with Caroline Wozniacki when he met his now-wife in 2012. He proposed to Caroline in 2013, but they called off the engagement in May 2014. He started dating Erica just months later. The pair tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter, Poppy, in September 2020.

News of Rory and Erica’s reconciliation comes ahead of his participation in the 2024 U.S. Open, which begins on Thursday, June 13. “I’m really proud of my body of work over the past 15 years and everything that I have achieved, whether it be season-long titles or individual tournaments or majors,” Rory shared. “Obviously getting my hands on a fifth major has taken quite a while, but I’m more confident than ever that I’m right there, that I’m as close as I’ve ever been.”