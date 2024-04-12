While professional athlete Rory McIlroy is known for his talents on the golf course, fans are curious about his wife, Erica Stoll, who also has a background in the Professional Golfers’ Association of America.

Who Is Erica Stoll?

Erica is a New York native, who played tennis and golf in high school before attending the Rochester Institute of Technology.

What Is Erica Stoll’s Job?

After graduating with a degree in marketing in 2008, the New York native went on to work for the PGA as a transport official. During her career, she also worked as the manager of championship volunteer operations and office manager.

How Did Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll Meet?

The pair initially started as friends when they first crossed paths, with things not getting romantic until 2014.

“I am very happy in my love life. We haven’t really been putting it out there. She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach,” Rory told the Times of London in May 2015, half a year into their relationship. “The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great.”

When Did Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll Get Married?

After a romantic Paris proposal in 2015, Rory and Erica tied the knot on April 22, 2017, in a gorgeous ceremony at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland.

Do Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll Have Kids?

Rory and Erica are known to keep their relationship private and didn’t reveal they were expecting baby No. 1 until her third trimester in August 2020. Roy was competing during the BMW Championship tournament and joked that their baby girl could come “any day now.”

“We’re about to be parents very soon, so we’re obviously super excited. Yeah, we’ve been sharing the news with friends and family, obviously, but I didn’t think it was something that I really particularly needed to share out here,” Roy explained during a post-round interview, according to Golfweek. “It’s a private matter, but we’re really excited and can’t wait for her to get here.

The pair welcomed daughter Poppy Kennedy McIlroy on August 31, 2020, in Jupiter, Florida.

“She is the absolute love of our lives,” the athlete announced on Instagram at the time. “Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr. Sasha Melendy for their amazing care.”