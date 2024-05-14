Rory-McIlroy-Files-for-Divorce-From-Wife-Erica-Stoll

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from wife Erica Stoll one month after the pair reached their seventh wedding anniversary, In Touch can confirm.

Rory, 35, filed the paperwork in Florida on Monday, May 13, but the reason behind the split is unclear at this time.

The timing is curious as Rory is playing in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, starting on May 16. He’s one of the favorites to win the tournament.

The Northern Ireland native noticeably did not wish Erica, 36, a happy seventh wedding anniversary on social media on April 22. His estranged wife’s Instagram account is set to private.

The pair met in 2012 when Rory was playing at the Ryder Cup in Medinah, Illinois. Erica was working for the PGA and was sent to wake Rory up after he overslept, nearly missing his tee time.

However, the athlete was already taken, as he began dating tennis star Caroline Wozniacki in 2011. The pair got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2013.

Rory called off his engagement to Caroline, 33, in May 2014 shortly after wedding invitations had already been sent out.

He released a statement reading, “There is no right way to end a relationship that has been so important to two people. The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realize that I wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails.”

Rory went on to wish his blindsided former bride “all the happiness she deserves and thank her for the great times we’ve had.”

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

After his split from Caroline, Rory and Erica began dating in the fall of 2014.

“I am very happy in my love life. We haven’t really been putting it out there. She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach … The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great,” Rory told the Times of London in May 2015.

The former U.S. Open champ proposed to Erica in Paris, France, in 2015. Shortly after their engagement, Rory said how happy their families were about the upcoming wedding.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

“Erica has been around me quite a lot at tournaments but we have really just tried to keep it low-key. She is a very low-key person, not the kind to broadcast stuff, but that side of my life is really good just now. We are excited, our parents are excited so it is a really happy time,” he told The Irish Independent.

The duo married on April 22, 2017, at Ashford Castle in Ireland, with such A-list stars as Stevie Wonder and actor Jamie Dornan reportedly in attendance.

Rory and Erica welcomed their first and only child, daughter Poppy, in August 2020.