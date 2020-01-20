Shutterstock (2)

She’s a wanted woman! Rihanna has always “flirted” with the idea of being in a relationship with Drake, a source tells In Touch exclusively, following their reunion in New York City. The singer and rapper were spotted together during the A$AP Rocky concert on January 17, around the time it was revealed that she split from her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.

“Don’t feel sorry for Rihanna,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “She’s got men lined up waiting for a chance with her. A$AP isn’t the only guy on her radar. Her friendship with Drake has always been something she’s flirted with and if they ever went public, well, that would be huge. They would be in Beyoncé and Jay territory then. Put it this way, Rihanna has options.”

The same evening as the concert, RiRi, 31, was also spotted cracking up with A$AP (real name: Rakim Mayers) in photos shared by a fan account on Twitter. They were seen posing for pics together in front of a graffiti mural at A$AP Mob’s annual YAMS Day concert at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, and she appeared to be in great spirits post-breakup.

A source tells us that although she was spotted with A$AP, “they’re just friends.”

As far as Rihanna and Drake, those two have been romantically linked for years, so now fans are wondering if they will become the hottest new power couple after her split from the Saudi billionaire. The Barbadian beauty and the “No Guidance” rapper, 33, previously reunited at his star-studded birthday bash in October 2019, which was held at the Poppy nightclub.

Back in 2016, Drizzy famously gushed over Rihanna while presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22-years-old. She’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her, even though she’s younger than me,” he said at the time. “She’s a living, breathing legend in our industry.”

Rihanna and her former flame Hassan recently called it quits after almost three years together, so we’ll have to wait and see if anything blossoms between her and Drake!