Old friends? Rihanna and her rumored ex, A$AP Rocky, were spotted hanging out together in New York City on Friday, January 17. Their outing came just hours after news of Rihanna’s split from her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.

RiRi, 31, and A$AP (real name: Rakim Mayers) laughed together in photos posted by a fan account on Twitter. In one shot, RiRi was bent over laughing as they posed in front of a graffiti mural at A$AP Mob’s annual YAMS Day concert at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. The “Work” singer wore a black coat with a cream fleece lining and black combat boots with her wavy hair styled up in a ponytail. In a second shot, she stood next to A$AP, 31, smiling wide while holding money bills.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time in recent months that the “Praise the Lord” rapper has been spotted with Rihanna. In December, they both attended the 2019 Fashion Awards in the U.K. and they even posed together for photos on the red carpet. Rihanna and A$AP were first linked together in 2013 after they were spotted kissing during downtime in between filming scenes for the music video for their hit song, “Fashion Killa.”

It seems like Rihanna was in good spirits at A$AP’s event despite her very recent breakup from Hassan, 31, after three years together. She was first liked to the Saudi businessman in 2017, but they kept their romance extremely private and under wraps. It wasn’t until October 2019 when the Fenty Beauty founder finally opened up about their relationship during an interview with Vogue.

Coleman-Rayner

“Yeah, I’m dating,” she told the outlet at the time. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.” She also said she wants to have children one day, “without a doubt.” And it seemed like she was ready to begin that journey with Hassan, but an insider previously revealed to Life & Style that they may not have been on the same page about starting a family.

“I know for a fact that she would love to be a mom. She can’t wait to have kids. In fact, she wants a daughter first,” a source told the outlet back in December 2019. “Maybe 2020 will be her year, but her boyfriend, Hassan, definitely wants to be married first.”