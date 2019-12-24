Hinting at something, Drake? The rapper released a new song on December 24 called “War,” where he seemingly gave a shout-out to his ex Rihanna in addition to Kendall Jenner amid his rumored romance with Kylie Jenner. The 33-year-old raps, “Before I was ever around Kendall, I was at ends though, dreamin’ up Benzo’s.” Coincidence?

The “God’s Plan” singer also appeared to address Kendall’s BFF Gigi Hadid. “The man get beaky, ring ring, call up GiGi, do him up neatly,” he raps. In 2017, Drake was rumored to be dating Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid after he threw her a birthday party.

Courtesy of Drake Instagram

Additionally, the Canada native might have even referenced Rihanna. “The women I do end up with has to be a bad girl just like Munchies,” he sings. The 31-year-old “Love on the Brain” crooner’s Instagram handle is @badgalriri, so it’s pretty obvious who Drake is talking about. The two musical artists had an on-and-off relationship for years, but the brunette babe said they don’t “have a friendship” during an interview with Vogue in 2018.

These days, the KUWTK starlet, 22, is no longer with her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 28, and moved on with Drake at the beginning of November. Even though the two haven’t been spotted together, the Grammy winner seemingly hinted at his new lady by repping her high school, Sierra Canyon, via Instagram on December 10. In the snap, Drake is sipping on a drink while wearing the blue sweatshirt and a white hat with a lipstick print on it.

It’s not a total shock that the Hollywood A-listers are interested in one another since they have been “flirting for years,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “They nearly became an item eight months ago,” another insider dished. “Back in early March, the two had a top-secret dinner date at a trendy Hollywood restaurant and were all over each other.”

However, Travis isn’t too excited that his ex has moved on so quickly. “He’s not happy about the budding romance at all,” a third source revealed. Unfortunately, the billionaire “isn’t worried” about Travis’ “feelings at this point,” the insider added. “Kylie has had a crush on Drake since she was a kid, and now he’s sexier than ever. The timing for them is finally right.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Drake has previously attended the Kardashian Christmas party back in 2015. Will he be there again this year? Time will tell!