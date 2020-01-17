It’s over for Rihanna and Hassan Jameel. The former couple called it quits after almost three years together, according to Us Weekly.

It’s still unknown as to why the pair split, but throughout the course of their relationship, they’ve managed to keep things pretty private until recently. In October 2019, RiRi revealed to Vogue that she was in a relationship. “Yeah, I’m dating,” she told the outlet. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.” She also added that she hopes to become a parent someday. It looks like the singer has her eyes set on starting a family soon, and hoped to do it with Hassan.

“I know for a fact that she would love to be a mom,” a source told Life & Style in December. “She can’t wait to have kids. In fact, she wants a daughter first.” For a while, the pair seemed to be on the same page, with one condition. “Maybe 2020 will be her year, but her boyfriend, Hassan, definitely wants to be married first,” the insider said.

It seems like Rihanna may have thought her ex was going to propose ahead of the new year. “All her friends think Hassan will pop the question on New Year’s Eve,” another source divulged to Life & Style. “Rihanna is so chill that she’s not sweating it, she jokes that she may say no. Of course, she won’t, but she loves messing with him.”

While the pop star isn’t afraid to call the shots, she was leaving it up to him. “Rihanna is hoping for a holiday proposal from Hassan,” the insider added. “She’d love nothing more than to ring in 2020 with a huge rock on her finger. But she’s not pushing it — she wants to be surprised, and she doesn’t want Hassan to think that she’s pressuring him.”

We can’t help but wonder if that had anything to do with their split. Breakups are rough, but hopefully this inspires RiRi to release some new music soon!