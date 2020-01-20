There’s no love on the brain for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! Though the two were spotted together in New York City following the songstress’ split from billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch their relationship is strictly platonic — at least for now.

“Rihanna and A$AP are good friends,” the source told In Touch about the Anti singer and the “Praise the Lord” rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. “I don’t think it’s romantic, not yet anyway. I honestly think they’re better off as friends, even though they make a beautiful couple. Everyone does actually, [though] no one is opposed to them getting together.”

This isn’t the first time the two artists have sparked romance rumors. In 2013, the “Fashion Killa” singers were caught sharing a kiss in between takes as they filmed their music video for the track. Over the years, however, they’ve maintained their friendship, even walking the red carpet together at the 2019 Fashion Awards in the U.K.

But if Rocky, 31, is feeling snubbed by Rihanna, 31, he’s got at least one other potential love interest in Ariana Grande‘s BFF Courtney Chipolone. In December 2019, the “7 Rings” singer took the opportunity to try and score a date on her friend’s behalf after a sex tape that allegedly featured the rapper started circulating. After he hopped on Twitter to “deny any slow strokes or lack of killin’ the p—y,” insisting “a long list of satisfied women” would be able to back up his account, Ari shared her pal didn’t have a problem with the clip. “My friend Courtney says it looks just fine!” she shot back.

As for RiRi, she may be hoping to take some time to relax following the end of her nearly three-year relationship. Though it’s not clear when exactly they called it quits, Us Weekly broke the news on January 17. Just a few months earlier, however, Hassan, 31, and the “We Found Love” singer seemed to be going great. In October 2019, she gushed about their relationship in an interview with Vogue. “Yeah, I’m dating,” she said at the time. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”