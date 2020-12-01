Ooh, la la! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted together in New York City amid rumors the pair are dating.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, November 30, that the “Diamonds” singer, 32, and the “Praise the Lord” rapper, also 32, — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — were seen with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn on Saturday.

The “Fashion Killa” artists first sparked relationship speculation in December 2019 when they appeared on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London. They later celebrated New Year’s Eve together at the Edition Hotel in New York City.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

At the time, however, a source exclusively told In Touch the A-listers were just “good friends,” adding that it wasn’t “romantic,” at least “not yet.”

“I honestly think they’re better off as friends, even though they make a beautiful couple,” the insider continued. “Everyone does actually, [though] no one is opposed to them getting together.”

By February, the pair were “hooking up,” a separate source told Us. “They’re having fun and have always had chemistry.”

Most recently, the Ocean’s 8 actress was in a relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel. She was first liked to the Saudi businessman in 2017, but they kept their romance extremely private. Though it’s unclear when exactly they called it quits, Us Weekly broke the news on January 17.

Just a few months earlier, though, Rihanna and Hassan, 32, seemed to be going great. In October 2019, she gushed about their relationship in an interview with Vogue. “Yeah, I’m dating,” she said at the time. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

Though RiRi didn’t discuss too many details about her romance, she revealed she “without a doubt” wants children one day.

A source told Life & Style the Fenty Beauty founder “would love to be a mom,” they divulged. “She can’t wait to have kids. In fact, she wants a daughter first.”

In Touch reached out to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s reps but did not hear back at the time of publication.