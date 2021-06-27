PDA for days! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas were spotted holding hands while enjoying a day of shopping in the Union Square area of New York City on Friday, June 25.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair looked happy and in love as they held hands while strolling in Manhattan. The 49-year-old wore black sweats and a black tank top with sneakers, while her man, 46, donned a blue tee and denim shorts with sneakers.

The happy couple, who started dating in November 2020, have been spotted out and about packing on the PDA lately. They were photographed on a double date with her daughter, Gia Giuidice, and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, at Craig’s in West Hollywood in May.

An insider previously told In Touch that the New Jersey native is “crazy in love” with the Digital Media Solutions founder. “After all she’s been through, prison and her divorce from Joe [Giudice], she feels like she’s finally bounced back and gotten her life back,” the source explained last month. “She says meeting Luis was a gift from God and she feels like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Tre and Joe, 49, were married from 1999 to 2020 and share four children together — daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. The reality start had difficulties transitioning from a wife to a newly single woman.

“Getting back out in the dating world is really hard for me. I was married for almost 20 years,” the Skinny Italian author previously revealed during a confessional scene on RHONJ. “So, when I first met Louie, I was nervous. It was like, very slow, baby steps. Our third date he gave me a kiss goodbye and that’s when I was like, ‘Mmm that was nice.’ I got butterflies.”

Courtesy Teresa Giudice/Instagram

However, things have really blossomed for the pair. “I love that Louie gets me, and I have always wanted that,” she gushed in another confessional clip. “And it’s so crazy because I don’t know what the future holds, but this is the best I’ve felt in a really long time.”