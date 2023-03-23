Honesty hour! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler got candid about getting plastic surgery to achieve her “glow up” and hinted at using the diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss.

“I got a glow up! … What am I on? Well I did have a facelift. I did,” the Bravo star, 52, told Andy Cohen during Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, March 22. “Dr. Sam Rizk, baby, he’s the best. And a nose job!”

Jennifer noted that she “did lose a lot of weight,” explaining, “I took peptides and I don’t know if you’ve heard of medications associated with that that help people lose weight.”

When host Andy asked if she meant the diabetes drug Ozempic, she simply replied, “You said it, I didn’t. But … whatever works, here I am.”

As far as why Jennifer chose to be so open about going under the knife, she said, “I don’t play.” This wasn’t the first time the F Major founder has spoken about plastic surgery — or praised her Park Avenue plastic surgeon.

“I went in thinking that I needed a blepharoplasty [a type of surgery that removes excess skin from the eyelids] in addition to a facelift and he said no,” Jennifer previously told New Beauty of Dr. Rizk. “He did point out that my nose was droopy, which has bothered me for quite some time. I had considered a rhinoplasty in the past but didn’t ever follow through. So for my surgery, I opted for the deep-plane facelift, neck lift and a rhinoplasty.”

She added that she specifically chose Dr. Rizk for the procedures because “his results look so natural.”

Jennifer couldn’t help but gush over how “fabulous” Real Housewives of New York’s Sonja Morgan looks after undergoing a lower facelift and neck lift by New York City surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono.

Sonja talked about her “fresh new look” via Instagram in July 2020.

“I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12,” the Albany native wrote at the time. “I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the [jowls] that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a ‘pick me up.'”

