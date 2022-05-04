The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin had plastic surgery before filming season 12 of the hit Bravo show and instantly regretted going under the knife.

Jennifer got a nose job and received a chin transplant in June 2021, which fans could notice during the season premiere, but she had previously debuted her post-procedure face on Instagram earlier that summer.

“I start with the shoes…and then work my way up,” she captioned her June 2021 Instagram picture debuting her new face. In late January 2022, however, Jennifer revealed on her Instagram Stories that she got her chin implant taken out and seemed to be in a brighter spirit.

During the May 3 RHONJ reunion with Andy Cohen, the mother of five discussed the removal of the implant and claimed that her nose is finally “settling in nicely.”

She initially wanted a rhinoplasty, but her surgeon, Dr. Mustafa Ali Yanik, advised that she get a chin implant to have a proportional ratio to her nose. The reality star’s husband and surgeon Bill Aydin also advised her to get a chin implant, disregarding her concerns about the procedure.

During the season premiere, Jennifer’s appearance seemed to have been altered and some of her castmates quickly expressed their dislike of her new look. “Her nose looks terrible,” former RHONJ castmate Jackie Goldschneider told castmates Margret Josephs and Melissa Gorga. “I don’t care. Her nose looks bad. I think she was beautiful before this.”

After a Bravo fan account posted a clip of the negative reactions to her face in February 2022, Jennifer sounded off in the comments section while being completely transparent about her feelings toward the outcome of her plastic surgery.

“Just so you guys know, I was not happy with the way that I looked when we were filming this day,” she revealed. “The bottom half of my face was still numb, and it was hard for it to move because of my chin implant.”

After revealing the “immediate regret” of her procedures, the Bravo-lebrity said she assumed she’d fall in love with the results, however, the complete opposite happened. “I just have to make the best of it and keep pushing forward. But know that I will never recommend that doctor to anyone,” she added. “I’m officially done with surgeries!”

Keep scrolling to see Jennifer Aydin’s plastic surgery transformation!