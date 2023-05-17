Weighing in. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice said that her uncle Joe Gorga can “do better” than his wife, Melissa Gorga, amid rumors that she cheated.

Drama ensued during the season 13 finale on Tuesday, May 16, when Danielle Cabral addressed rumors about Melissa’s infidelity during a party.

“I’ve already heard this story, and do you wanna know how? Through my husband,” Melissa, 44, told Danielle, 37. “Do you wanna know how I heard it through my husband? ‘Cause his sister called him over to her house secretly without me to tell him this story behind my back.”

Joe, 43, weighed in on how the cheating rumors impacted his family’s dynamics in a confessional. He claimed that his sister, Teresa Giudice, and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, told him Melissa cheated with “multiple men,” while his niece Gia, 22, allegedly called him to say “we just think you can do better.”

Meanwhile, Melissa continued to discuss the speculation in a confessional. “Six months ago, Teresa called Joe over with Louie because she heard a rumor about me and she believes it so much that she had to call her brother over,” she recalled. “How dare you tell my husband that I would cheat on him!”

“You’re saying this off a baseless rumor of some woman who wants to hurt Margaret [Josephs] with no facts. No anything. Did she think he was just gonna pack his bags and leave?” Melissa continued. “Like what the f–k are you doing?”

The Bravo star said that she had “no intention of confronting [Teresa] about” the rumors, adding that “Joe doesn’t believe it.”

“And because I wanted to let her have a peaceful six months leading up to her wedding, look what ends up happening,” Melisa said. “She has her minion make me look bad in front of everyone so everyone can hear the words ‘Melissa’s a cheater.’ And I’m done.”

While Teresa’s drama with Joe and Melissa has always been at the forefront on RHONJ, their latest feud began to involve their other family members. After Teresa spread rumors that Melissa cheated on Joe, tension continued to grow when the longtime reality star excluded Melissa from her bridal party. Following the snub, Melissa and Joe skipped Teresa and Luis’ wedding in August 2022.

While appearing on the May 3 episode of Teresa’s “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Gia revealed that her aunt unfollowed her on Instagram. She also admitted that her family’s relationships with Joe and Melissa are “over” in a teaser clip for the post-season finale episode that will feature Teresa and Louie’s wedding.

In light of the drama, a source exclusively told In Touch that Melissa unfollowed Gia because she and Joe “are just desperately trying to stir up any drama so they can stay on Bravo.”

“For a 40+ year old woman to be starting feuds with little girls on social media screams desperation and pettiness,” the insider added.