Family drama. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice said that her relationships with her uncle Joe Gorga and aunt Melissa Gorga are “over.”

Gia, 22, opened up about their family’s strained dynamic in a teaser clip for the post-season finale episode shared on Tuesday, May 16. As clips showed Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas preparing for their ​August 2022 wedding, Margaret Josephs pointed out that Joe, 43, and Melissa, 44, weren’t present for the festivities.

“All I can think of is we’re all here and Melissa and Joe are not,” Margaret, 56, said in footage from the ​nuptials.

Soon after, Gia weighed in on their absence. “It’s over – for everybody, including me and my sisters,” she said.

In addition to Gia, Teresa, 50, shares daughters Gabrielle, Milania and Audriana with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

While Teresa’s drama with Joe and Melissa has ​consistently been a staple on RHONJ, their problems escalated during season 13 when the longtime Bravo star spread rumors that Melissa cheated on Joe. As the affair speculation continued to swirl, tension continued to grow when Teresa excluded Melissa from her bridal party. Following the snub, the bride’s brother and sister-in-law ultimately skipped Teresa and Luis’ wedding in August 2022.

“Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight,” a source told Us Weekly shortly after the ceremony.

The insider noted that “Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa,” adding that the mother of four continued “to attack Melissa, and Joe isn’t standing for it anymore.”

More recently, Gia revealed that the feud extended to Teresa’s children when she shared that Melissa ​allegedly blocked her on Instagram.

“She blocked me on my public account, my private account and my clothing line account,” the reality star ​claimed about her aunt while appearing on the May 3 episode of Teresa’s “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

Gia added that she found the decision “weird” before revealing how she learned that her aunt blocked her social media accounts. “One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, ‘I’m blocked on everything,’ so I’m blocked from everything from her,” the TV personality recalled.

Two days later, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Melissa unfollowed her niece because she and Joe “are just desperately trying to stir up any drama so they can stay on Bravo.”

“For a 40+ year old woman to be starting feuds with little girls on social media screams desperation and pettiness,” the source added.