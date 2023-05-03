Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shared an update about her relationship with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, during a May 2023 episode of the Bravo show. Keep scrolling to find out where Teresa and Joe stand today, learn about their split and more.

Where Does ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Stand With Her Ex-Husband, Joe Giudice, Today?

During the May 2, 2023, episode of RHONJ, Teresa reflected on Joe living in Italy after he was deported in 2019.

“Joe, I’m gonna keep praying every day that I hope one day you can come back here,” Teresa told her ex-husband during a FaceTime call.

After he thanked Teresa, Joe told her he was happy that she found love with her now-husband, Luis Ruelas.

“I’m glad that you’s are happy, and that things are going the way they are, and I appreciate everything that you’re doing over there for my kids because, you know, I can’t be there, and everybody deserves to be happy and as long as you’s are happy, that’s all that matters ​[sic],” he said.

Teresa further spoke about the conversation in a confessional. “Joe wishing me happiness just shows how far we’ve come,” the reality star said. “I’m so proud of how we’ve continued our relationship, stayed connected. And I know that makes our daughters happy. He’s always gonna be in my life.”

“I grew up with your dad,” Teresa shared with their daughters during the FaceTime call before she told her ex, “So, I only want the best for you.”

Why Does ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Ex Joe Giudice Live in Italy?

The former couple – who tied the knot in 1999 – both served time in prison after they were found guilty on federal fraud charges in 2013.

Joe spent 41 months behind bars before he was deported to his native Italy in 2019 despite having spent his entire life in the United States.

When Did ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Guidice and Joe Giudice Split?

Teresa and Joe announced their split in 2019, and their divorce was finalized in 2020.

The pair share four daughters together: Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

Who Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Married to Now?

Following her split from Joe, Teresa began dating Luis in 2020. The pair became engaged in October 2021, and they tied the knot in August 2022.

Is ‘RHONJ’ Alum Joe Giudice Married Following His Split From Teresa Giudice?

Joe began dating Daniela Fittipaldi in the summer of 2020 and publicly confirmed their romance in October of that year.

However, In Touch exclusively revealed that they split in October 2021.

“I just don’t have [a] head set for a relationship right now. I got other things that I got going on right now that I need to get situated first,” the former reality star exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Right now, you know, I’m just doing my thing.”

The father of four appears to currently be single.