Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, announced they will be taking some time apart to focus on themselves as they continue to coparent their seven kids amicably.

“We are packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we are moving,” Braunwyn, 43, said in an Instagram Live video on the evening of Monday, July 12, revealing they are separating after 26 years together.

The Bravo personality told fans that Sean, 53, will be relocating “into a furnished rental” that her girlfriend, Fernanda Rocha, helped him pick out. He will be staying there for a few months post-split, while she is going to take their children “to Hawaii for a while.” The exes are parents of Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Curran and Caden, both 8, Koa, 6, as well as Hazel, 3.

“What we would like to do is when this is over, get a house that the kids stay in and then we might go [back and forth],” the former reality star, who joined the franchise in 2019 and made her exit in June 2021, explained. “We haven’t decided if, after this little experiment of having a few months apart, if we are gonna come back together and live together as friends and family, or if we’re going to just keep the kids in the house and we’ll come in and out … We need a break. We need some space right now.”

Braunwyn has been very open about her pivotal moments in her relationships in addition to being in an open marriage with Sean. She came out as a lesbian in December 2020 and revealed they were both living together while dating other people.

In June, the blogger confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Fernanda are going strong, also noting she and Sean had no plans to get a divorce. “Neither one of us is in a relationship that is going to lead to marriage. So, for now, we don’t have any plans,” she said. “It’s been about a year now. He hangs out with [Fernanda].”

At this time, Braunwyn revealed she and Sean are both in agreement that taking some time apart is a “good choice” for their family. The influencer added, “We love each other. We are family, we are friends.”