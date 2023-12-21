Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne didn’t hold back while slamming Denise Richards’ OnlyFans career.

“Did you know that it’s $7 for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans,” Erika, 52, told Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais during the Wednesday, December 20, episode of the reality show.

When Sutton, 52, said that Denise, 52, is “not really naked,” Erika responded, “It is. It started out as porn, that’s really what it is.”

Garcelle, 57, also made her thoughts about Denise’s new career known in a confessional. “That seems a little low for Denise f—king Richards,” she said. “You can do better than that. How about, I don’t know, $10.”

Later on in the episode, Erika, Sutton and Garcelle caught up with Denise when they all attended a Taco Tuesday night at costar Crystal Kung Minkoff’s house. Erika and Denise have had issues for years, though their tension was reignited when they both attended a weed dinner party hosted by Kyle Richards during a previous episode.

“You came in, you had an agenda. You called me a bitch and I apologized to you sincerely,” Erika told Denise, who claimed that the “Pretty Mess” singer was only willing to have a conversation on “her terms.” Erika denied those claims before she asked Denise to explain what she was “upset” about.

Erika and Denise’s drama initially began during season 10 when the mother of one and Lisa Rinna discussed threesomes during a party at Denise’s house, which was overheard by her daughter Sami Sheen.

“OK, your oldest daughter’s on OnlyFans. She doesn’t know [what a threesome is],” Erika said about Sami, 19, during the latest episode.

Denise told Erika that it was “a f—king low blow” to bring up her “daughter’s OnlyFans.”

“You came in slurring inarticulate, could not string two words together and wanted to call me a bitch. You want me to sit here and pretend like it didn’t happen?” Erika responded. “What do you think, I’m not going to go to OnlyFans? I’m not going to go as f—king low as I can? Have you met me? … So here we are.”

Erika then argued that Denise “asked for” this conversation and accused her of acting like a “f—king bitch” during Kyle’s party.

“I think it’s great,” Erika concluded, referencing Denise’s OnlyFans accounts. “I just want to know, who’s more profitable? You or Sami.”

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Sami – who Denise shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen – launched her OnlyFans page in June 2022. While both Denise and Charlie, 58, were originally against the idea, the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress eventually showed her support and launched her own account that same month.

“Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” the Bravo personality told In Touch at the time. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”