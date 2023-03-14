Fans first met Andrew Schmucker on Breaking Amish and continued to follow his life in the show’s spinoff, Return to Amish. However, Andrew will not be a part of the reality TV show’s cast when it returns to TLC for its seventh season on March 14, 2023. So, what is Andrew up to today now that he’s no longer filming? Keep reading to find out details and updates about his life now.

Where Is Andrew From ‘Return to Amish’ Today?

After appearing alongside brother Abe Schmucker on Breaking Amish, Return to Amish and spinoff Breaking Amish: LA, Andrew has seemingly settled into a relatively quiet life in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

According to Andrew’s bio on what appears to be his personal Facebook page, the former TLC personality is a “hardworking” man, though his current job is not listed.

Is Andrew From ‘Return to Amish’ Married?

Andrew married fellow Return to Amish alum Chapel Peace Schmucker. The pair tied the knot on May 10, 2014.

After a string of run-ins with the law and allegedly embellishing the return of her cancer, Chapel has also settled into a quieter life, working three jobs in the restaurant industry. As of March 2023, Chapel works as a line cook at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, a cook and cashier at local bar and grill Jai-Alai and a shift supervisor at Denny’s, according to what appears to be her Facebook page.

Courtesy Andrew Schmucker/Facebook

Both Chapel and Andrew post photos together on their respective Facebook pages, and from the looks of it, the pair enjoy being outdoors, boating, fishing and more.

Is Andrew On Season 7 of ‘Return to Amish’?

Andrew will not be on season 7 of Return to Amish. Returning cast members include Rosanna Miller, Johnny Detweiler, Jeremiah Raber, Carmela Raber (née Mendez) and Sabrina Burkholder, while fans will see a few new faces added to the mix, including Kenneth Detweiler, Fannie Schmucker and Daniel Miller.

How to Watch ‘Return to Amish’ Season 7

Season 7 of Return to Amish premieres on TLC on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. Older seasons can be streamed on the TLC Go app or on Sling, Hulu Live, FuboTV, Philo and more.