Fans will get to catch up with Return to Amish star Rosanna Miller during season 7 of the reality show. So what has she been up to since season 6 concluded? Keep scrolling to find out what Rosanna’s up to today.

When Did ‘Return to Amish’ Star Rosanna Miller Make Her Reality TV Debut?

Rosanna was first introduced to viewers in 2021 during season 6 of the TLC show. At the time, she was scared to explore the English world as she and the rest of the cast navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite her concerns, Rosanna and her best friend, Maureen Byler, left their families in Pennsylvania to see what life is like in Florida. While Rosanna eventually moved back home, she decided to begin living a more independent lifestyle.

What Is ‘Return to Amish’ Star Rosanna Miller Up to Today?

Since season 6 concluded in May 2021, Rosanna has been dating her Amish boyfriend, Johnny Detweiler. The pair announced that they were expecting baby No. 1 in 2021.

In March 2022, Rosanna revealed that she and Johnny welcomed a daughter named Clara Rose. “Baby girl is here,” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos of their daughter.

While Rosanna keeps a low-profile and her social media is currently set to private, the couple appears to be going strong. “Taken by the best,” she wrote in the Instagram bio, seemingly referencing Johnny. “LIFE’S [TOO ]SHORT TO BE ANYTHING BUT HAPPY.”

What Happens in the ‘Return to Amish’ Season 7 Trailer?

In the season 7 trailer for Return to Amish, Rosanna explained that Johnny wanted her to stay in their Amish community. However, she admitted “there’s still a lot of things” she wants to experience in the English world.

“I just hope that she’s willing to stay Amish for me,” he said in a confessional.

As clips followed of the stars living life in Florida, Johnny added that the Amish “don’t want us to see the outside world” and “they don’t want us to get a taste of it.”

Later in the trailer, Rosanna’s brother, Ray Miller, expressed concern when he found her and Johnny alone in a room together.

TLC

“I don’t want her reputation ruined,” Ray said about his sister in a confessional before he told Johnny that he “doesn’t love” Rosanna.

The clip concluded with Ray and Johnny in a screaming match over his relationship with Rosanna.

When Does Season 7 of ‘Return to Amish’ Premiere?

The latest season of Return to Amish premieres on TLC on Tuesday, March 14, at 10 p.m. ET.