Fans were first introduced to Abe Schmucker and his wife, Rebecca Schmucker, during the first season of Breaking Amish in 2012. They went on to appear on the fourth season of Return to Amish in 2017, though have chosen to live a private life since ending their reality TV careers. Keep scrolling to find out if the couple is still together, what they’re up to today and more.

Are ‘Return to Amish’ Stars Abe and Rebecca Schmucker Still Together?

Rebecca confirmed that she and Abe are still happily together by sharing an adorable photo of them together via Instagram in February 2023.

“My favorite person,” she captioned the snapshot, which showed the pair cuddling up to each other while spending time outside in the winter weather.

How Long Have ‘Return to Amish’ Stars Abe and Rebecca Schmucker Been Together?

Rebecca and Abe met while filming the first season of Breaking Amish. The duo bonded over their shared background and fell head over heels for each other. They didn’t waste any time and tied the knot during the Breaking Amish season 1 finale.

The couple gave an update after their relationship when they eventually made their TLC comeback on Return to Amish.

Do ‘Return to Amish’ Stars Abe and Rebecca Schmucker Have Kids?

The former TV personalities currently live in Pennsylvania and are raising their daughters ​Malika and Kayla.

While Rebecca tends to keep her kids off of social media, she occasionally shares information about the girls with her followers.

“Happy Birthday Kayla!!! You are my favorite bookworm, you are more sarcastic than me which is scary sometimes but you are so fun!” she wrote via Instagram on Kayla’s 11th birthday in February 2022. “We always have the best times laughing til we have tears and watching movies with you will always be one of my favorite things to do with you. Happy 11 years my beautiful young lady!”

Courtesy of Rebecca Schmucker/Instagram

Why Did Abe and Rebecca Schmucker Quit ‘Return to Amish’?

Abe and Rebecca announced their plans to stop appearing on Return to Amish in 2017.

“Announcement! We made the decision to no longer participate in Return to Amish,” Rebecca wrote via Twitter at the time. “It’s been a long road to come to this decision as a family and to move on to things that make us happy and [bring] us closer to where we want to be. We are living our best life!! P.S. I got my GED!!”