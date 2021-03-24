‘Return to Amish’ Couple Daniel and Maureen Are Seemingly Still Going Strong After Engagement

Return to Amish star Maureen Byler made her debut in season 6 of the TLC reality series and introduced her man, Daniel, to the world as she prepared to leave behind her strict upbringing to follow her own dreams. The couple’s romance has really spiced up the show, leading many to wonder if they are still together now. Get an update on Maureen and Daniel’s relationship status, below.

Are Maureen and Daniel Still Engaged?

All signs point to yes. The pair got engaged in July 2020, and Maureen recently gushed over her husband-to-be on February 11, 2021, commenting “I love you” on a rodeo photo he posted via Facebook. She also shared a pic with Daniel in December alongside the message “forever” with a red heart emoji.

Maureen was all smiles in a new solo snap she posted on March 13, showing her wearing her dazzling diamond ring. “Gorgeous,” Daniel commented.

TLC

When Did Maureen and Daniel Start Dating?

The couple began dating in February 2020, according to a Facebook update.

Maureen was smitten with Daniel long before they took their relationship to the next level. “I have a crush on this really handsome guy,” she said about Daniel in a teaser clip released before the show’s season 6 premiere.

What Is Maureen’s Story?

Maureen was over the moon to finally forge her own path, despite the opposition she faced along the way. She was keen to celebrate many “firsts,” including getting a belly-button piercing, enjoying a new romance and French kiss!

“Maureen is excited to experience the English world, and a budding relationship has the potential to help her acclimate even faster,” the press release said about her journey.

YouTube

Maureen was afraid to leave behind her Amish community but felt ready to see what the new world had to offer after being sheltered for so long. Her grandmother Ada resides in Florida and supported her choice to start fresh, so Maureen planned to travel from Pennsylvania to Florida to live with Ada.

Rosanna, Maureen’s friend, was also set to take a leap of faith and step outside her community in Punxsutawney for the first time. The ladies found comfort in each other as they made the big transition together.

And of course, it looks like Maureen and Daniel are still quite happy together!

Return to Amish airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.