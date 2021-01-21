A taste of freedom! Return to Amish fans can rejoice because the popular reality series is coming back to TLC with a new season full of jaw-dropping moments and wild drama. Viewers will get to see some familiar faces and newcomers this time around. Scroll down to find out who is returning, when the show is airing and more!

When Is the Air Date for Season 6?

The premiere episode for season 6 of Return to Amish will air on Monday, March 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, according to Access Online‘s exclusive sneak peek.

Who Is Returning?

Jeremiah Raber and his wife, Carmella, will be in the upcoming episodes detailing their search for his biological family. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, appear to be in a much better place following their marriage struggles in season 4 and she will be joining him in his efforts.

And that’s not the only OG viewers can expect: Sabrina Burkholder is making a big comeback and she’s got some major life changes to share. This time around, the TV personality is pregnant and one year sober. She is still with beau Jethro Nolt.

Courtesy of Jeremiah Raber/YouTube

“Jethro’s father is a preacher in the conservative Mennonite church and so we’ve known each other for a long time,” she previously told In Touch exclusively about her man in January 2019. “This [third] pregnancy has been great to me.”

After focusing on her sobriety, Sabrina was over the moon to grow their family. “I’m excited to have a boy! God has redeemed me and I am so grateful,” she gushed to In Touch.

TLC

What Can We Expect From the Newcomers?

We’re going to meet Rosanna and Maureen, who are both excited to ditch their strict upbringings for a new lifestyle. Both of the girls could hardly wait to experience many “firsts,” like a belly-button piercing, a steamy romance and French kiss!

“Rosanna’s sheltered life hasn’t prepared her to deal with the stress of the English, or non-Amish, world, but she’s determined to soak up her new surroundings,” reads the press release. “Maureen is similarly excited to experience the English world, and a budding relationship has the potential to help her acclimate even faster.”