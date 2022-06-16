In the heat of it. Sutton Stracke is facing accusations of being racist toward someone who claims to be her daughter’s former friend after the latter posted a controversial TikTok about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

The reality personality has gotten into heated debates with her costars over race in the past after claiming to “not see color.”

Sutton Stracke Was Called Out on TikTok

A teen, who goes by the name Elissa Kimm on the social media app, posted a since-deleted TikTok video in June 2022, sharing her alleged not-so-pleasant experiences with the Georgia native while she was friends with her daughter, Porter. “Me when I cut off my high school BFF of five years because her mom was racist to me and now, she’s a real housewife getting called out for being racist,” the text read. “Her response is ‘My white daughter had a Chinese friend’ on TV,” she added, including the caption revealing that she is not Chinese.

Since her deleted post, old photos of her with Porter surfaced, showing that they had a friendship dating back to 2018.

Sutton Stracke Got in a Heated Discussion With a Costar About Race

In the early episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11, Sutton got into an argument with fellow costar Crystal Kung Minkoff while discussing race. “Are you really that girl that doesn’t see color?” the Real Coco founder asked, leading Sutton to get defensive.

However, she later apologized to her former housewife, claiming she will “do better and be better.”

“Despite Crystal and my strained relationship at the time, it was disrespectful to interrupt her and not listen to her express her truth,” her May 2021 Instagram caption read. “My life is blessed by the diversity of my relationships and I am committed to become a better listener to understand the painful realities experienced by people of color.”

The two have attempted to build a friendship since then, but race became an issue for the two during the following season of the hit Bravo show.

Fans Discuss Sutton Stracke’s Racist Accusations Online

RHOBH fans shared their thoughts about Sutton online ever since her argument with Crystal. While some people claimed to have seen through the fashion designer all along, others defended her saying that her comments were not racist or derogatory.

“I don’t think Sutton is racist. I think she is ignorant to the issues minorities face. I also think she has some prejudices that I feel she is working to change.” a June 2022 tweet read. “We white women need to stop thinking that our proximity to POC proves we are not racist. It’s the new ‘some of my best friends are Black,’” another wrote.