Kyle Richards opened up about how her four daughters are handling the news of her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years together.

In an Amazon Live on Monday, July 24, Kyle, 54, got candid about the rumors surrounding her marriage to Mauricio, 53, and how they’ve affected her family. She admitted that she’s become “numb” to the speculation because of how long she’s been dealing with it. Divorce rumors have been swirling since April, and rumors of cheating scandals between Kyle and Morgan Wade and Mauricio and Dorit Kemsley arose last year. When the official news of her separation from Mauricio broke, though, Kyle “felt different.”

“It came so fast and out of the blue,” she said.

Kyle shares three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Mauricio. Additionally, she is mom to Farrah Brittany, 34, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. She revealed that she and her family were in Aspen, Colorado, on July 3 when a source revealed to an outlet that she and Mauricio had been “separated for a while” but “still living under the same roof.” The news spread very quickly.

“We were all in Aspen, Mauricio and my girls and me, and we were about to go on the river and paddle boarding and all of our phones started blowing up,” she said. “Everybody was like, ‘What’s happening?’ My daughters said it felt like someone died. … Everyone was coming to us asking what’s wrong. … That was very overwhelming.”

Hours after the news broke, Kyle and Mauricio released a joint statement on social media denying that they planned to divorce. However, they did admit to having “a rough year.”

“The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the post continued. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

In her Live, Kyle said she and Mauricio “didn’t really have a choice” when it came to publicly addressing the news. However, the whole family “felt better” afterward “because so many people were speculating and making up stories and it just was getting out of control.”

Kyle also revealed how her daughters have been “holding up” amid the separation.

“You know they’re really strong,” she explained. “Listen, they know that we all love each other and they’re old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that’s okay and no matter what they’re loved.”